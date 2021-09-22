Jeffrey Blackman, age 68, passed away September 17, 2021. He was born October 27, 1952, to the late Dwayne and Eleanore (Koch) Blackman in San Bernardino, CA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father, Dwayne Blackman; mother, Eleanor Blackman; brother, Charlie Blackman. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sheri (Kastner) Blackman; children, April Rogers, Amy (Tony) Vanderpool, Amber Blackman; siblings, Gary Blackman, Danny Blackman, Brian Blackman, June (Mike) Rizzo; 8 granddaughters and 2 great grandsons; special nephews, Patrick Stamper (Megan) and Gary Stamper (Rachelle); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, September 24, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The family will direct memorials.