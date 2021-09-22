Menu
Jeffrey Blackman
Jeffrey Blackman, age 68, passed away September 17, 2021. He was born October 27, 1952, to the late Dwayne and Eleanore (Koch) Blackman in San Bernardino, CA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father, Dwayne Blackman; mother, Eleanor Blackman; brother, Charlie Blackman. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sheri (Kastner) Blackman; children, April Rogers, Amy (Tony) Vanderpool, Amber Blackman; siblings, Gary Blackman, Danny Blackman, Brian Blackman, June (Mike) Rizzo; 8 granddaughters and 2 great grandsons; special nephews, Patrick Stamper (Megan) and Gary Stamper (Rachelle); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, September 24, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
25
Memorial service
3:30p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending much love and hugs to all of you. Cousin Jeff will be missed by all. I didn't get to know all of you ,but from the phone conversations I can tell he has a very beautiful Loving family. All my love Kathy
Kathy Rodich greer
October 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jeff"s passing. Mannnnnnnnnnnnnyxxxxxxxxxxxxxx and prayers Boo and family
Andrea kunik
September 22, 2021
Jeff was a very nice fellow - kept alot to himself, but we always spoke when i was out walking my dog - he will be missed - our sympathies to Sheri and the family
henry & kelly Gerhardt
Friend
September 22, 2021
