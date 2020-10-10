Menu
Jeffrey C. Boyden
Jeffrey C. Boyden December 25, 1967 October 5, 2020 Jeffrey C. Boyden, age 52, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away October 5, 2020. Visitation with the family, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Military rites will be tendered by the Millard, Nebraska American Legion Post #374. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
