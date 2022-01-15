Menu
Jeffrey Juhl
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Jeffrey James Juhl Jeffrey James Juhl, age 66, passed away at home on January 12, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer. Jeff was born September 8, 1955, in Gardena, Calif., and was proud of it! He was a graduate of Missouri Valley, Iowa High School in 1973. He proudly served in the United States Army, including being stationed several years in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he traveled throughout Europe before settling down in San Diego, Calif. for many years. Jeff returned to Iowa where he began his career with the United States Postal Service in Omaha, NE., where he met his future wife Shirley. Jeff and Shirley enjoyed over 25 years together of traveling, attending concerts, and spending time with family. He was a huge fan of music, most especially Santana, Neil Young, and John McLaughlin, just to name a few. Win or lose, Jeff was a dedicated fan of the San Diego Padres, along with the San Diego Chargers even after they moved to L.A. He also enjoyed watching almost any sport on TV and reading the sports page. Jeff was preceded in death by his infant son Daniel Joseph; mother Norma Juhl; father James Juhl. He is survived by his wife Shirley; stepson Leon McNabb (Kelly), and grandkids Jayden and Natalie McNabb, stepson Adam McNabb, and grandkids Leyton and Madalyn McNabb; sisters Valerie Larson (Harlan), of LeMars, IA., Colleen Sandoval (Curtis), of Addison TX., Gloria Juhl (Tim), of Omaha, NE., brothers Bruce Juhl (Wendy), of Crossville,TN., John Juhl (Na), of Quinlan, TX., Brad Juhl, of Omaha; many nieces; nephews; family; friends; and lifelong friend Patrick Rau. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 11 a.m., all at the funeral home. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Graveside service at 2:30 p.m., at Crawford Heights Memorial Cemetery in Denison, IA., with Military Honors by the Denison American Legion.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
19
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Crawford Heights Memorial Cemetery
Denison, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and love go out to Shirley and family members. I had the privilege of working with both Jeff and Shirley at the Omaha Postal Distribution Center for a number of years prior to my retirement. Jeff was always such a fun person to be around. We both grew up in the South Bay area of Southern California and always enjoyed talking about our past experiences of the 60's, especially his love of music. Jeff served his country with honor, both while serving in Germany with the U.S. Army and the United States Postal Service in Omaha NE. Jeff and Shirley made the perfect couple and displayed their love for each other no matter what the situation might be. Rest in Peace my friend.
Kraston (Scotty) Scott, Tustin CA
Work
January 20, 2022
We had some good times and UNL Spring Games-we know those were rough for a Hawkeye fan but you went anyway! Thanks for your service-This We´ll Defend! Bill and Deb Brooks
Deb and Bill Brooks
Family
January 17, 2022
