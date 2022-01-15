Jeffrey James Juhl Jeffrey James Juhl, age 66, passed away at home on January 12, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with Pancreatic cancer. Jeff was born September 8, 1955, in Gardena, Calif., and was proud of it! He was a graduate of Missouri Valley, Iowa High School in 1973. He proudly served in the United States Army, including being stationed several years in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he traveled throughout Europe before settling down in San Diego, Calif. for many years. Jeff returned to Iowa where he began his career with the United States Postal Service in Omaha, NE., where he met his future wife Shirley. Jeff and Shirley enjoyed over 25 years together of traveling, attending concerts, and spending time with family. He was a huge fan of music, most especially Santana, Neil Young, and John McLaughlin, just to name a few. Win or lose, Jeff was a dedicated fan of the San Diego Padres, along with the San Diego Chargers even after they moved to L.A. He also enjoyed watching almost any sport on TV and reading the sports page. Jeff was preceded in death by his infant son Daniel Joseph; mother Norma Juhl; father James Juhl. He is survived by his wife Shirley; stepson Leon McNabb (Kelly), and grandkids Jayden and Natalie McNabb, stepson Adam McNabb, and grandkids Leyton and Madalyn McNabb; sisters Valerie Larson (Harlan), of LeMars, IA., Colleen Sandoval (Curtis), of Addison TX., Gloria Juhl (Tim), of Omaha, NE., brothers Bruce Juhl (Wendy), of Crossville,TN., John Juhl (Na), of Quinlan, TX., Brad Juhl, of Omaha; many nieces; nephews; family; friends; and lifelong friend Patrick Rau. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 11 a.m., all at the funeral home. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Graveside service at 2:30 p.m., at Crawford Heights Memorial Cemetery in Denison, IA., with Military Honors by the Denison American Legion.