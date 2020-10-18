Jerel Zarestky, age 69, died unexpectedly on October 7th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Paula Zarestky (McDonald); children, Jill Zarestky (Wolfgang Bangerth), Beth Humphrey (Craig), and Caitlin Sale (Danny); grandchildren, Braden and Beckett Humphrey, and Elliot and Wesley Sale; brother, Leon Zarestky; nephew, Dan Zarestky; and great-nephew Travis Belt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Alice Zarestky of Neola. Jerel was a devoted husband and father, a skilled pilot and scientist, and a lifelong athlete. He was a thoughtful problem-solver and enjoyed helping with projects of all kinds. After completing his PhD at Iowa State University, Jerel worked as a physicist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory until his retirement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Girls Inc of Tennessee Valley (PO Box 7040, Oak Ridge, TN 37831).



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 18, 2020.