A Private Family Funeral Service for Jerry Christiansen, age 79, of Avoca, Iowa, will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, Iowa. A Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Interment will be held following services at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca is in charge of arrangements. Surviving is his wife, Rae Christensen of Avoca, Iowa; children, Steve Christensen of Minden, Iowa; Greg (Connie) Christensen of Tea, South Dakota; Susan (Brian) Wedemeyer of Avoca, Iowa; grandchildren, Zach (Lauren) Christensen, Caleb Christensen, Ethen Christensen, Emily Christensen, Taylor Wedemeyer, and Ryan Wedemeyer; siblings, Jeanette Wilkerson of Exira, Iowa; and Judy (Larry) Gillam of De Soto, Missouri.