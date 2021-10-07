Menu
Jerry Mez
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Home
1304 N Sawmill Rd
Avoca, IA
Jerry Warner Mez, 81, of Avoca, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 29, 2021. A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2 to 8 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, Iowa with a 10:30 AM funeral service to be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years Joyce Mez of Avoca, Iowa; children Jay Mez of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Joel (Kim) Mez of Las Vegas, Nevada; Joy (Jon) Ludvigsen of Fremont, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Joseph and Christine Mez; Rachel, Megan and Gavin Mez; Hope and Holly Ludvigsen; sister Janet Johnson of Seattle, Washington; nephew Derek Johnson (Cary Chavis) of Washington, DC; step-sisters Lavonne Gerlt of Omaha, Nebraska; Sally Millsapps of Colorado; step-sister-in-law Dora Rock of Avoca, Iowa; other family, nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pauley Jones Funeral Home
1304 N Sawmill Rd, Avoca, IA
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Avoca, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
Jerry and my family had a friendly rivalry tractor pulling and now all 4 are gone. Jerry was one of the first to provide parts for the equipment on the farm. I always enjoyed visiting with him.Prayers for his family.
June Rush
Friend
October 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kent Hansen
October 7, 2021
