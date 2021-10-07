Jerry Warner Mez, 81, of Avoca, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 29, 2021. A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2 to 8 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, Iowa with a 10:30 AM funeral service to be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca. Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years Joyce Mez of Avoca, Iowa; children Jay Mez of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Joel (Kim) Mez of Las Vegas, Nevada; Joy (Jon) Ludvigsen of Fremont, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Joseph and Christine Mez; Rachel, Megan and Gavin Mez; Hope and Holly Ludvigsen; sister Janet Johnson of Seattle, Washington; nephew Derek Johnson (Cary Chavis) of Washington, DC; step-sisters Lavonne Gerlt of Omaha, Nebraska; Sally Millsapps of Colorado; step-sister-in-law Dora Rock of Avoca, Iowa; other family, nieces and nephews and many, many friends.