Jerry Ord, 83, of Silver City, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Glen Haven Village, in Glenwood, Iowa. Jerry Lee Ord, one of 14 children of George and Mary Ellen (Batten) Ord, was born on May 17, 1938, in Silver City. He received his education from Silver City schools. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. On September 22, 1958 he married Lucille Ann McMullen, in Silver City. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Sharon; and son, Kenneth. Jerry enjoyed going on camping trips, working in the garden and tinkering on tractors, but most of all spending time with friends and family. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Ord; brothers, George, Robert, Roy, Marvin, Donald and Harvey Ord; sisters, Ellen Harper, Ella Mae Harper, Alta Ann Kaczor, Margaret Smith, Marie Wickham. Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucille Ord, of Silver City; daughter, Sharon Alliband and her husband Rob, of Rose Hill, Kan.; granddaughter, Amanda Alliband, of Great Bend, Kan.; brother, James Ord and his wife Maxine, of Glenwood; sister, Lois Linter and her husband Marvin, of Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Alene Ord, of Council Bluffs; other relatives and a host of friends. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home, in Glenwood. Burial will be in the Silver City Cemetery. The family invites friends to the Silver City United Methodist Church for a time of fellowship at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday.