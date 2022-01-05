Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Townsend
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments
1629 10th St
Onawa, IA
Jerry LeRoy Townsend, 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Elmwood Care Centre, in Onawa, Iowa. Jerry LeRoy was born March 26, 1941, in Council Bluffs, the son of Samuel and Gertrude (Lee) Townsend. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, in Council Bluffs. Jerry married Pamela Marie Moore, August of 1959, in Council Bluffs. She passed away March 30, 2020. Jerry was the owner and operator of Jerry's Glass Company from 1976 until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Townsend; parents, Samuel and Gertrude Townsend; brother, Kenneth Townsend; and sister, Janice Fisher. Survivors include his children, Jason Townsend, of Council Bluffs, and Todd (Jennifer) Townsend, of Normal, Ill.; grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Townsend, of Lawrence, Kan., Grant (Kennady) Townsend, of Memphis, Tenn., and Tyler Townsend, of Normal, Ill.; sister, Jean Reichart, of Council Bluffs; brother, Samuel Dale Townsend, of Council Bluffs; and many other relatives and friends. Per Jerry's wishes cremation has been accorded and no services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycare service.com.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Gonna miss him but so glad he´s living life again!
Page Moore
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Was neighbors on ave g
Susan Abel -Dingman
January 6, 2022
Our deepest sympathy for you loss. Spent many great times hunting and fishing with Jerry and we're so sorry to hear that he's now gone. Don & Ginny Nickles
Don Nickles
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results