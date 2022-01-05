Jerry LeRoy Townsend, 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Elmwood Care Centre, in Onawa, Iowa. Jerry LeRoy was born March 26, 1941, in Council Bluffs, the son of Samuel and Gertrude (Lee) Townsend. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, in Council Bluffs. Jerry married Pamela Marie Moore, August of 1959, in Council Bluffs. She passed away March 30, 2020. Jerry was the owner and operator of Jerry's Glass Company from 1976 until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Townsend; parents, Samuel and Gertrude Townsend; brother, Kenneth Townsend; and sister, Janice Fisher. Survivors include his children, Jason Townsend, of Council Bluffs, and Todd (Jennifer) Townsend, of Normal, Ill.; grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Townsend, of Lawrence, Kan., Grant (Kennady) Townsend, of Memphis, Tenn., and Tyler Townsend, of Normal, Ill.; sister, Jean Reichart, of Council Bluffs; brother, Samuel Dale Townsend, of Council Bluffs; and many other relatives and friends. Per Jerry's wishes cremation has been accorded and no services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycare service.com
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 5, 2022.