The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Jim Wickham Jr.
1932 - 2021
1932
2021
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Jim Raymond James Wickham, Jr., age 89, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away on December 6, 2021. Jim was born at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa on January 24, 1932 to parents Raymond Sr. and Mary (Cushing) Wickham. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary Alice (Talty) Wickham; four children; one grandson and one sister. His children include Mary Sue Wickham of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Mark Wickham of Dallas, Texas; Kevin Wickham and his wife Bobbie of Lincoln, Nebraska and their son Kade Wickham; and Maureen Stair and her husband Mike of Corvallis, Oregon. Jim's surviving sister is Julie Mason of Wilmington, California. Jim was a humble man, loyal husband, active dad to his kids, lover of animals and life-long learner. In his earlier years, he enjoyed taking his family on annual vacations and giving much of his free time to serve as a youth sports coach for his kids and others. His hobbies included amateur ham radio, electronics, automotive repair and volunteering many hours to the St. Albert High School athletic program. In his later years, he was an avid reader of books, enjoyed listening to music, learning to play guitar, and spending many hours outside, enjoying time with his dogs and admiring nature and wildlife. Jim graduated from Omaha Creighton Prep High School in 1950. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as an electrician and is a veteran of the Korean War. Jim worked for many years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and then AT&T Long Lines until his retirement. He was a member of the Communication Workers of America. A private burial service is planned at St. Joseph's cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, St. Albert Catholic Schools and the Midlands Humane Society.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 14, 2021.
So sorry for your loss. I know this is a late posting, but still wanted to post it. May his spirit be in your hearts always. Jill
Jill Fischer
Friend
January 4, 2022
Mary Alice, Maureen and family, So sorry to hear about your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dawn (Zimmerman) Casey
December 16, 2021
condolences to the family . So sorry for the loss of your Dadand your husband Mary sue and Mary Alice and the rest of your family . Prayers and peace. Marti Lynch ,
MARTI LYNCH
December 14, 2021
My sincerest sympathy to you and your family Mary Alice at this time.
Barb ara Langin
December 14, 2021
Sorry to learn of Jim's death. Remember him and the family from my years at St. Albert, and visiting at their home one afternoon (Maureen's senior year at SA?). I will offer a Mass for him and keep you all in my prayers in this time of loss. God bless, Fr. Al
Fr. Al Sherbo
Other
December 14, 2021
