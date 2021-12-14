Jim Raymond James Wickham, Jr., age 89, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away on December 6, 2021. Jim was born at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa on January 24, 1932 to parents Raymond Sr. and Mary (Cushing) Wickham. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary Alice (Talty) Wickham; four children; one grandson and one sister. His children include Mary Sue Wickham of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Mark Wickham of Dallas, Texas; Kevin Wickham and his wife Bobbie of Lincoln, Nebraska and their son Kade Wickham; and Maureen Stair and her husband Mike of Corvallis, Oregon. Jim's surviving sister is Julie Mason of Wilmington, California. Jim was a humble man, loyal husband, active dad to his kids, lover of animals and life-long learner. In his earlier years, he enjoyed taking his family on annual vacations and giving much of his free time to serve as a youth sports coach for his kids and others. His hobbies included amateur ham radio, electronics, automotive repair and volunteering many hours to the St. Albert High School athletic program. In his later years, he was an avid reader of books, enjoyed listening to music, learning to play guitar, and spending many hours outside, enjoying time with his dogs and admiring nature and wildlife. Jim graduated from Omaha Creighton Prep High School in 1950. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as an electrician and is a veteran of the Korean War. Jim worked for many years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and then AT&T Long Lines until his retirement. He was a member of the Communication Workers of America. A private burial service is planned at St. Joseph's cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, St. Albert Catholic Schools and the Midlands Humane Society.