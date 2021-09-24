Jimmey Sorensen, age 79, passed away September 21, 2021. He was born September 17, 1942, to the late Bertel and Ruth (Crandall) Sorensen in Guthrie Center, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Sorensen; sister, Nancy Palmer. Jimmey is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn Sorensen; children, Robert (Gail) Sorensen and Kimberly (Jim) Lawless; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.