Jimmey Sorensen
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Jimmey Sorensen, age 79, passed away September 21, 2021. He was born September 17, 1942, to the late Bertel and Ruth (Crandall) Sorensen in Guthrie Center, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Sorensen; sister, Nancy Palmer. Jimmey is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnn Sorensen; children, Robert (Gail) Sorensen and Kimberly (Jim) Lawless; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Toni Petersen
September 24, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
jeannie thoren
Friend
September 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jimmey's passing. He was such a nice man. He was politically and socially active. It will be a great void that he is gone.
DIANA L MCKINSEY
September 24, 2021
