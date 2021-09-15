Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy Burgert
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Jimmy Don Burgert, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital after an extended illness. He was born in Kansas on July 9, 1931, the son of G. Fred Burgert, and G. Stella Burgert. He retired from Andersen Excavating to care for his wife, Donna JoAnn Dettmann Burgert, who predeceased him along with his sisters, Virginia, of Texas, Vilida, of Kansas; brother Larry, of Kansas; his daughter Julia Burgert Blough; and his great granddaughter, Cadance Blough. He is survived by his sisters, Pat Burgert Yager, of Kansas, Annalee Burgert Gilbert, of New York, and Judy Burgert Gilliland also of Kansas; daughters, Debra Yacullo, of Las Vegas, Donna Jeffery, of Iowa; son James Frederick Burgert, of Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren; multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and great great nieces and nephews. He was a long time member of the Masonic Lodge in Kansas and served in the Army during the Korean Campaign. Visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Entombment in Ridge wood Mausoleum following the service. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his name.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Debbie, Donna & Fred, so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Always a fun and happy dad. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Deb & Allan
Deb Hand
Friend
September 16, 2021
He always had a good story to tell. Rest easy Jimmy.
DIANA L MCKINSEY
Work
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results