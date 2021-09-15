Jimmy Don Burgert, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital after an extended illness. He was born in Kansas on July 9, 1931, the son of G. Fred Burgert, and G. Stella Burgert. He retired from Andersen Excavating to care for his wife, Donna JoAnn Dettmann Burgert, who predeceased him along with his sisters, Virginia, of Texas, Vilida, of Kansas; brother Larry, of Kansas; his daughter Julia Burgert Blough; and his great granddaughter, Cadance Blough. He is survived by his sisters, Pat Burgert Yager, of Kansas, Annalee Burgert Gilbert, of New York, and Judy Burgert Gilliland also of Kansas; daughters, Debra Yacullo, of Las Vegas, Donna Jeffery, of Iowa; son James Frederick Burgert, of Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren; multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and great great nieces and nephews. He was a long time member of the Masonic Lodge in Kansas and served in the Army during the Korean Campaign. Visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Entombment in Ridge wood Mausoleum following the service. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in his name.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 15, 2021.