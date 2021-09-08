Jo Ann (Benedict) Hunt. Age 68 years. Born September 11, 1952 ~ Passed away September 6, 2021. Jo is preceded in death by parents, Glen and Lorraine Collins; first husband, Ivan Benedict; brother, Gary Collins. She is survived by husband, Arles Hunt; sons, Shane (Sheila) Benedict, Lee (Kristina) Benedict; grandchildren, Skyler Christiansen, Alex Benedict, Jasmin Benedict, Annalise Benedict, Bryanna Benedict; great granddaughter Emmie Christiansen; sister, Glenda (Roger) Vanderpool; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Services Thursday 2 p.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery. Visitations Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bayliss Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials to your favorite charity
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.