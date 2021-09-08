Menu
Jo Ann Hunt
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Jo Ann (Benedict) Hunt. Age 68 years. Born September 11, 1952 ~ Passed away September 6, 2021. Jo is preceded in death by parents, Glen and Lorraine Collins; first husband, Ivan Benedict; brother, Gary Collins. She is survived by husband, Arles Hunt; sons, Shane (Sheila) Benedict, Lee (Kristina) Benedict; grandchildren, Skyler Christiansen, Alex Benedict, Jasmin Benedict, Annalise Benedict, Bryanna Benedict; great granddaughter Emmie Christiansen; sister, Glenda (Roger) Vanderpool; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Services Thursday 2 p.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery. Visitations Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bayliss Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials to your favorite charity.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Sep
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jo was a great friend in our younger years of roller skating and we loved horseback riding. I haven´t seen her in years, but stayed in touch through Facebook. Who ever knew Jo was Blessed to have her as a friend. You will be missed and love by many! Love ya!
LaRae Synacek
Friend
September 9, 2021
RIP Jo. Condolences to the family.
Vicki and Cary Wolter
Friend
September 9, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jo ann. My Deepest condolences to the family.
Connie Collins
Family
September 8, 2021
I worked with her & Lorraine at the Senior Center. So sorry for your loss.
Pauline Schorsch
September 8, 2021
Our sympathies to the family. The North girls
Jacque and Bobi North
September 8, 2021
