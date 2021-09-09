Joan Mae Daubert Lenihan (Dr. Joan), 88, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 5, 2021. Joan was born on January 12, 1933 in Uehling, Nebraska to the late Earl and Alice (Rabe) Daubert. Joan is survived by her RCCTD - Retired Choo Choo Train Driver, Thomas W. Lenihan (Big Daddy); children Thomas E. Lenihan of Council Bluffs, IA and wife Roberta, Patricia E. Bennett Bennett, of Hickman, NE and partner Sheri Wilson, Renee J. Jackson of Melbourne, Australia, Dennis J. Lenihan of Supply, NC and wife Sabrina, Anne M. Axberg of Raleigh, NC and husband Bill, Teresa L. Mann of Supply, NC and husband Larry; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother Don A. Daubert. Also, a host of caring nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Nusser, Bonita Robinson and Bonnie Iske. Some of Joan's best stories of life included family - all the in-laws and the out-laws. Joan moved to South Omaha when she was 8 years old and graduated from South High in 1950. She met Tom at the Maid-Rite in Council Bluffs and after a year of courtship they married on August 8, 1953. For most of their marriage, Tom and Joan lived on Pine Terrace Drive where they built a loving, caring home full of laughter and fun where friends and family were always welcomed for a cold drink and a home cooked meal (or takeout from Pizza King). When Joan wasn't managing the house, taking care of the kids, dancing with Tom, hanging with her sorority sisters of the Beta Sigma Phi, she could be found cross-stitching, tickling the ivories or volunteering at Mercy Hospital. Along with her love for cooking ("new recipe, kids!") and all things flora, she helped with the neighborhood garden and shared the bounty of the shucked corn and pickled cucumbers with friends and family each season. Tom and Joan took many trips together, including Seattle, Washington D.C., Miami, North Carolina and many weekend jaunts down to Kansas City to catch a Royals game. They enjoyed extended vacations after Tom retired and the kids were out of the house (finally). Tom and Joan would get in the Buick and travel to Laughlin, Nevada where they would take in the scenery of the Colorado River and perhaps shake the hands of the one armed bandits. Dr. Joan had a keen interest in all things medical and considering her main source of information came from 'Who Am I?' (Answer: your kidney) section in Readers' Digest, she had a fairly extensive body of knowledge of human ailments. Though she was never formally trained to be a physician, her calmness and good old-fashioned common sense approach proved to be a major asset in nearly any medical crisis. Joan was loved by many, and touched the lives around her with her sense of humor and caring ear. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. The recitation of the Rosary will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 5:30 pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring followed by a visitation from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Friday, September 10 at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Parish - Queen of Apostles Church. The family will host a luncheon and receive friends in the church hall following the graveside service at Saint Joseph Cemetery. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Queen of Apostles Church.