Joan Sulentic was born on March 3, 1933 to Ruby and Henry Heidelk in Fairbury, NE and passed away May 28 in Omaha, NE. Joan was preceded in death by Emil, her beloved husband of 66 years; daughter Judy Wagner; and brother Phil Heidelk. Her children and grandchildren hope to have marriages as enduring as Joan and Emil's. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Karen and Mike O'Brien of Omaha, NE, Bob and Susan Sulentic of Dallas, TX, Janet and Dan Shea of Wilbraham, MA, Jim and Karen Sulentic of Council Bluffs; son-in-law Ron Wagner of Ankeny, IA.; as well as twelve grandchildren: Jim, Andy, Matt, Bob, Ellie, Maggie, Beth, Kate, Nick, Jamie, Jack and Katie, their spouses; six great-grandchildren; and her dear friend and sister-in-law Dolores Fell. Joan taught elementary school and was a Title I reading clinician for 30 years in the Council Bluffs, IA Public Schools. She was an active member of Kappa Kappa Iota, Professional Organization for Educators. She served as President of the Iowa Chapter of the National Restless Leg Syndrome Foundation for many years. Joan had a love for fine shopping and home décor. Christmas season at her home was a feast for all the senses, and a gift from her was always special. Joan was especially known as a gracious hostess of elegant tea parties by her granddaughters and her friends. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, often behind their parents' backs. In her later years, Joan lived at New Cassel Retirement Center, where she made a host of new friends and became involved in many activities, including book club and card groups. Her family is grateful to the loving, dedicated staff there. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private. All arrangements by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, IA. If you would like to remember Joan, please consider the New Cassel Foundation, 900 N. 90th Street, Omaha, NE, 68114.