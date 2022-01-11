Joann Sherman, 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away Saturday January 8, 2022. Born April 16,1930, in Des Moines, Iowa to Leo Pursell and Mamie (Zack) Driver. She spent her early years in Neola, IA; attending school at St. Joseph's Catholic School until the 7th grade when the family moved to Council Bluffs where she attended St. Francis Catholic School and later graduated with the class of 1948. She was united in marriage to Walter Sherman at St. Francis Catholic Church on October 7, 1950. She was a lifetime member of Holy family Catholic Church, Holy Family Rosary Society & Quilting Group. She worked for 10 years at Mutual of Omaha, resigning in 1958 to raise her children. She went back to work in 1970 retiring in 1984 from St. Albert Catholic High School as the head of kitchen. In addition to her parents, Joann is preceded in death by her sisters, Cleo Hall (LeRoy), Rosemary McNeil (Jack), Patricia Rhoades, in-laws Edward and Lillian Sherman and sister-in-law Irene Mize, brother-in-law Robert Sherman. Joann leaves behind her husband Walter of 71 years, daughters, Cindy Sherman (Mark Stretz) of Bellevue, NE; Kathy Batie (Eric) of Council Bluffs, son John Sherman (Joann), Papillion, NE; brother-in-law Robert Rhoades; grandchildren, Nicole (Dustin) Ceder, Erin Stretz, Hannah Stretz, Chris (Malissa) VanScoy, Chad (Erin) VanScoy, Eric VanScoy, Katie VanScoy, Sarah (Lesly) Julien, Secily (Brad) Anson, Allison Sherman, Jacob Sherman, 19 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Rosary recitation Wednesday 4 p.m. followed by visitation until 7 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Church 23rd and Ave B. Joann will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to Corpus Christi-Holy Family Church.