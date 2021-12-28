Joetta Jane Skipton, age 76, passed away December 26, 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer. Joetta was born December 21, 1945 in Council Bluffs to the late Irvin and Harriett Jacobsen. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964 and Buena Vista University. Joetta married Michael Skipton on August 17, 1968. They were blessed with two children, Trisha and Kyle. Joetta worked for Mutual of Omaha for 10 years and retired from Black Hills Energy after 25 years. She was manager of small and large volume billing at Black Hills. Joetta was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, St Ann's Altar & Rosary Society; member and board member of the Women's Christian Association. She was a volunteer for the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Auxiliary for 14 years and was the Gift Shop Chairman for the Auxiliary. Joetta is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Skipton of Council Bluffs; daughter, Trisha (Bill) Schultheis of Downers Grove, Illinois; son, Kyle Skipton of Clever, Missouri; granddaughters, Grace Schultheis, Clare Schultheis and Sydney Skipton; grandson, Cooper Skipton; and brother, Chris (Barb) Jacobsen of Council Bluffs. Recitation of the Rosary, Thursday, 6:15 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at Kottas Hall at St. Peter's. Memorials are suggested to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation or the American Cancer Society
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.