Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joetta Skipton
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Joetta Jane Skipton, age 76, passed away December 26, 2021 after battling pancreatic cancer. Joetta was born December 21, 1945 in Council Bluffs to the late Irvin and Harriett Jacobsen. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964 and Buena Vista University. Joetta married Michael Skipton on August 17, 1968. They were blessed with two children, Trisha and Kyle. Joetta worked for Mutual of Omaha for 10 years and retired from Black Hills Energy after 25 years. She was manager of small and large volume billing at Black Hills. Joetta was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, St Ann's Altar & Rosary Society; member and board member of the Women's Christian Association. She was a volunteer for the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Auxiliary for 14 years and was the Gift Shop Chairman for the Auxiliary. Joetta is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Skipton of Council Bluffs; daughter, Trisha (Bill) Schultheis of Downers Grove, Illinois; son, Kyle Skipton of Clever, Missouri; granddaughters, Grace Schultheis, Clare Schultheis and Sydney Skipton; grandson, Cooper Skipton; and brother, Chris (Barb) Jacobsen of Council Bluffs. Recitation of the Rosary, Thursday, 6:15 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at Kottas Hall at St. Peter's. Memorials are suggested to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Joetta will be missed by many, she was kind and friendly to all that crossed her path. She was a dear friend and will remain in our thoughts and prayers as will Mike and the rest of the family.
Roger and Maureen Harvey
December 30, 2021
Joetta was one of a kind and was a great person and more importantly a great friend. Sorry for Mike and the rest of her family for the loss of Joetta, she remains in our prayers as do you all. God's Blessing and Peace. Coughlin's
Dennis Coughlin
December 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family. RIP Joetta, you will be missed by all of us.
TJ High School Class of 1964
School
December 28, 2021
To Joetta's family, my deepest sympathies. We met through Curves and it was always a pleasure to talk to her. Such a sweet lady!!
Karen Jones
Other
December 28, 2021
As a believer, she's in the care of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. We pray for strength with the family and friends.
Stephen and Jane Minikus
December 28, 2021
To Mike and family, So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you today. May God hold you and comfort you during this time.
Tim Capel
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results