John Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
John W. "Bill" Baker, age 89, passed away February 23, 2021. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on May 30, 1931 to the late Edward "Babe" and Ruth (Dimon) Baker. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Pacific Intermountain Express. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond "Sam" and Jerry "Gus" Baker. Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Willie Baker; children, James Dress (Sharon), Paul Dress (Denise) and Matthew Baker; grandchildren, Jamie Giesler (Matthew), Jacob Dress (Maranda) and Ryan Lybarger; great grandchildren, Cruz, Alanna and Kyler. Funeral service is 2 p.m., on Monday March 1, 2021, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
