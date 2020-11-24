John Eugene Wysko, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 21st, 2020. He was born on December 3rd, 1933 to the late William and Valeria Wysko. John was the youngest child of Polish immigrants and was raised on their farm in Macedonia, Iowa along with his sisters. He graduated from Macedonia High School in 1952 and proudly served in the United States Army where he was awarded for his marksmanship. John drove a truck for 30 years and retired a proud member of the Teamsters Local 554. He also worked part-time as a school bus driver for the Lewis Central Community Schools in the 60's and 70's. John enjoyed a good road trip and on one of those adventures met the love of his life Winnie Sztuka from Montreal, Quebec. They married in 1956 at St. Stanislas Parish, Omaha NE and together raised four daughters. John enjoyed life. He was an outdoorsman, loved fishing, hunting and later in life golf. John was a gardener, and his joy was sharing what he grew with others. He also cut wood and heated his home with it for decades. John enjoyed bicycling and could be found many a morning riding his bike at Lake Manawa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie; grandson, Adam LeMaster; son-in-law Robert Allen; sisters, Stella Wancek and Berniece Cwertinia. John is survived by the joys of his life, his four daughters, Mary Ann (Larry) McKern, Beverly (Gary) Palmer, Kathy (Terry) LeMaster and Barbara Wysko-Allen; his dear sister, Dorothy Kalar; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; wonderful nieces and nephews here and in Canada as well as Winnie's sister-in-law, Frances Sztuka, formerly of Montreal, Quebec; a host of other family, friends and all the great people he shared such good times with at Harmony Court. Open visitation, without family present, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home on Friday November 27th, 2020. Later in the spring there will be graveside services followed by a luncheon, announcement will be published at that time. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the Council Bluffs Fire Department First Responders Foundation.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 24, 2020.