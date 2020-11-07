John H. Malone, age 90, passed away November 5, 2020, at his home. John was born May 13, 1930, in Dunlap, IA., to the late Alfie and Nellie (Smith) Malone. He proudly served his country in the US Army. John was united in marriage to Mary Pat Lininger in 1955. He worked for many years at Mastercraft Furniture as a Bel 100 Machine Operator. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Raymond in 2012; brother Robert Malone. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Mary Pat; son Jim; brother Abe; all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Open visitation Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service Monday 1 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at funeral home at 12:30 for cortege to cemetery.