John Kellogg, age 56, passed away on March 26, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1964 to George and Betty (Dailey) Kellogg in Council Bluffs. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycling, good music, and anything outdoors. His pride and joy were his family and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Claudia Page. John is survived by wife of 35 years, Penny Kellogg; children, Cole Kellogg, Jori (Zack) Killion, and Jeni (Coby Sheffield) Kellogg; siblings, Cynthia (Dan) Gish, George (Merna) Kellogg, and Mike (Michelle) Kellogg; grandchildren, Jax and Kinsley; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; and his loyal dogs, Tig and Tank. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, April 1, from 1-3 p.m., with Memorial service to follow at 3 p.m., all at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 28, 2021.