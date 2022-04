Penny and Family so sorry to hear about your loss.I remember our ski trip to Laramie years ago and I had lost John somewhere on the mountain,I ask the lift operater if he had seen Bigfoot go up the mountain.He said yes and he was eating a hotdog when he got on the lift.I still get a chuckle out of that image of him. He was a friend to many,he loved his Family my prayers are with you all.

Brian Kugler March 29, 2021