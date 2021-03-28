I went to junior high and high school with John. He was a great teammate and friend. Always positive and very competitive, I always felt like John had my back. Although we didn´t see each other often since leaving high school, when we did run into one another it was like we never missed a beat. He was always allot of fun to be around and I am saddened by his passing. My heart aches for Penny and the rest of the family, please know you are in my thoughts. John will certainly be missed.

Bret Taylor March 28, 2021