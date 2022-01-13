John Phillip Robine, II, age 68, of Carter Lake, IA., went home to the Lord on January 10, 2022. John was born November 2, 1953, in Riverside, CA., to the late John P. Sr., and Virginia (Abboud) Robine. He was a graduate of Omaha Central High School and UNO. John worked for Reikes Equipment Company for 27 years, and was a Methodist Minister. John is preceded in death by his father John Sr., and mother Virginia Ann; sister Diana; brother Robert; granddaughter Syera Robine. Left to celebrate John's life are his wife Deb; sons Jeremy (Jami), Kris, John, III (Lisa); daughter LeAnn; grandchildren Nathan, Joshua, Caleb, Faith, Arianna, Johanna and Noah; sister Donna (Ken), and Helen; brother Wayne (Kathy); sister-in-law Teresa; brother-in-law Rodney; "assorted" nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Celebration of John's Life, and devotion to Christ at 11 a.m., all at funeral home. In honor of this, please wear bright colors to these events. John will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.