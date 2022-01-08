John Wayne Vermuele, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 5, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. John was born July 3, 1961, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Cecil and Goldie (Jorgensen) Vermuele. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. John married Tricia Kelly on January 6, 1999, in Council Bluffs. He worked for Jennie Edmundson Hospital and was currently working for Mid-American Energy for the past 15 years. John was a member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his stepmother, Elsie; sisters, Pamela and Kimberly; brother, Jim. John is survived by his wife, Tricia; son, John; daughter, Kelly (Mason) Cambridge; grandchildren, twins, Hudson and Emery; brothers, Cecil, Bruce, William, Michael and Carl; sisters, Cathy, Debra, Barbara, Judy, Teresa and June; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., with a service beginning at 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the American Legion Post #2. Food and fellowship will follow at the American Legion Club. The family will direct memorial contributions.