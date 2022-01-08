Menu
John Vermuele
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
John Wayne Vermuele, age 60, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 5, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. John was born July 3, 1961, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Cecil and Goldie (Jorgensen) Vermuele. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years. John married Tricia Kelly on January 6, 1999, in Council Bluffs. He worked for Jennie Edmundson Hospital and was currently working for Mid-American Energy for the past 15 years. John was a member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his stepmother, Elsie; sisters, Pamela and Kimberly; brother, Jim. John is survived by his wife, Tricia; son, John; daughter, Kelly (Mason) Cambridge; grandchildren, twins, Hudson and Emery; brothers, Cecil, Bruce, William, Michael and Carl; sisters, Cathy, Debra, Barbara, Judy, Teresa and June; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., with a service beginning at 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Military rites will be tendered by the American Legion Post #2. Food and fellowship will follow at the American Legion Club. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
10
Service
7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I used to work at JEMH . I remember John from there , he was always very nice and did what you asked him to. My sympathy to the family. He will be missed by all who knew him!
Ann Green
Work
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Vermuele family
Mike Flanagan
January 10, 2022
Jorgensen's
January 10, 2022
The BEST brother (in law) God has ever graced any family with. His heart as big as the universe. Never seen this man angry or anything. His love, compassion, strength, full of life, giving his all to everyone, unlimited conversations about everything and nothing. His is and will always be missed so much. Love you John.
Karyn Kelly
Family
January 10, 2022
Never had one negative experience with my uncle. He was full of fun, life, energy and mischief...
Jolene Brandom
Family
January 9, 2022
