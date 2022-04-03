John Eldon West, 80, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away March 31, 2022. John was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Edith West, brothers' Donald and Earl West, and mother of his sons Dorothy West. John retired from the telephone company after 30 years of service. He was the exalted ruler of the CB Elks lodge 531 and secretary of the Kimberling City, Missouri Elks 2105 for several years. He is survived by his wife, Sharon West, sons Johnathan (Tia) and Timothy West of Council Bluffs. Step-Son Doug Hamilton (Heidi) and grandsons Brad Chapin, Tyler West, and Maximus Hamilton. Per John's wishes, he was cremated and his ashes will be interned in a military cemetery to be determined. Memorials to Whatcom Hospice in Bellingham, WA (https://www.peacehealth.org/st-joseph/
what com-hospice).
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 3, 2022.