John R. Winchester, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 29, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. John was born August 12, 1937 in Council Bluffs to the late James A. and Berniece (Frost) Winchester. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1955. John married Marcia L. Cole on July 31, 1956. They were blessed with three children, Mike, Terese and Matt. John worked for Western Electric from 1960-1999 as a tool and die maker. He was a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and Deacon. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Colby and brother, James L. "Hammer" Winchester. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marcia Winchester of Council Bluffs; children, Mike Winchester, Terese (Rod) McKee all of Blair, Nebraska, Matt (Carrie) Winchester of Arvada, Colorado; 4 grandchildren, Thomas (Emily) Beebe, Madison, Jordan and Mackenzie Winchester, 2 great-grandchildren, Xavier and Grayson; brother, Dennis Winchester of Harlan, Iowa; sister-in-law, Cheryl Winchester of Council Bluffs; special mentors, the late Herschel and Josephine Ratliff; nieces, nephews and many friends. Celebration of Life Service, Friday, 11 a.m., at New Horizon Presbyterian Church. A lunch will immediately follow in the parish hall. Private family interment in Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the service. The family will direct memorial contributions.