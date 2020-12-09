Joseph C. Cusworth, passed away December 2, 2020. Joe was born on December 10, 1926, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the only son of Charles and Halene Cusworth. He was a verteran of WWII, serving in the US Navy on the USS Henry T. Allen, as a Fireman First Class from May 1944 to May 1946, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He was also a volunteer fireman for the Lewis Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was an apprentice line-type operator at the Nonpareil Newspaper and spent many years working for the Omaha World Herald as a type setter. He later drove an over the road truck for his oldest son's trucking business. While helping raise his children, Joe was very active in the horse community in and around southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The family spent many weekends traveling to horse shows, participating in trail rides and hosting horse shows as part of a local club. After his and Norma's retirement, they enjoyed traveling over the road in their travel trailer, cruising, and visiting their children. Joe spent his final years living in Thousand Oaks, Calif., with his dog Schatze and Bryan's family. Family and friends are to meet at the Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek, IA., for a brief grave-side service on Saturday 11 a.m. Military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. Friends of Joe and the family are welcome to attend. Please wear a mask and observe appropriate social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you give your loved ones a hug and tell them how much you love them and to give that special dog or horse in your life a special treat in honor of Joe's love for his dog and his horses.