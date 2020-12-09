Menu
Joseph Franks
Joseph W. Franks, Jr., age 89, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 7, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Joe was born May 1, 1931 in Omaha to the late Joseph W. and Valeria E. (Hathaway) Franks, Sr. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1950 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Joe married Mary Lou Sprung on February 7, 1959. They were blessed with two sons, Christopher and Peter. Joe worked for Woodmen of the World Insurance Company from 1958-1993, retiring as the Director of Medical Claims. He was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Catholic Church; 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1045; former member of Kanesville Kiwanis and currently a member of Downtown Kiwanis and a member with the Treynor, Iowa American Legion Lamar Hartje Post. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Franks in 2015. Joe is survived by his sons, Chris and Peter Franks both of Council Bluffs; sister, Rosemarie Franks Moore of LaVista, NE; 2 nieces, Elizabeth Schenck and Kathy Castillo; 4 nephews, Michael, Stephen, and Matthew Moore, and Robert Sprung, M.D. Open visitation, Wednesday, from Noon 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Thursday. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. The mass will be live-streamed on the Cutler-O'Neill web-site beginning at 10 a.m. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Dec
10
Funeral Mass
St. Peter's Catholic Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss of Joe, Jr. When I was young, we spent many holidays at the Franks home. My mother and I used to meet by chance at the resting places of the Frank's on Memorial day. My aunt was Evelyn Franks Johnston. Picture was taken at one of the gatherings. It has Joe Jr's grandparents and parents. I am the middle boy kneeling in the front.
ROBERT HANSEN
December 11, 2020
Chris - so sorry for your loss. You are in all of our thoughts and prayers.
Marian McDonald (O'Connor)
December 10, 2020
