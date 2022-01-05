Joseph Emmet Jennings, age 58, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away November 14, 2021, in Cancun, Mexico. Joe was born February 6, 1963, in Omaha, Neb. Preceded in death by his mother, Darlene McGinnis and her father, "Granps" McGinnis. Joe is survived by his wife, Teresa; sister, Brenda Stewart; brother, Wayne Jennings; sister, DJ and their spouses. He leaves behind 5 children, Leslie Jennings, Joseph Jennings, Amanda Weeks, Joseph Weeks, Sean Weeks and their spouses. Joe also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial service, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Joseph Jennings Memorial at Shelby County State Bank Account #480079.