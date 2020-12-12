Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Robert "Bob" Lahr
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Joseph Robert "Bob" Lahr, age 85, passed away December 10, 2020. He was born May 30, 1935, in Shelby County to the late Joseph and Roberta (Best) Lahr. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Montang Body Shop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Lahr; sister, Marjorie Ullerich; daughter-in-law, Sharon Lahr. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlene Lahr; children, Craig Lahr, Colleen Fettin (Tim); siblings, Ronald Lahr (Carol), Barbara Schwitters and Cathy Lahr; granddaughter, Jennifer Black (Dan); great grandchildren, Beau, Elle and Benjamin; a host of other family and friends. Memorial service is at 11 a.m., on Wednesday December 16, 2020, at Timothy Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Timothy Lutheran Church or Midlands Living Center.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dennis Fettin
December 14, 2020
Colleen, Jennifer & family, So sorry to hear about your loss; Bob will rest much easier in that better place we all dream of...knowing that he will never be forgotten.
Dennis and Ninfa
December 14, 2020
Marlene I am so sorry to hear about Bob. My condolences
Teresa A York
December 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing, you all have my deepest sympathy. I pray the family will feel the comfort of God's loving hand. Peace and love to you!!
Simeon Abdouch
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results