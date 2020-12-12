Joseph Robert "Bob" Lahr, age 85, passed away December 10, 2020. He was born May 30, 1935, in Shelby County to the late Joseph and Roberta (Best) Lahr. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Montang Body Shop. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Lahr; sister, Marjorie Ullerich; daughter-in-law, Sharon Lahr. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlene Lahr; children, Craig Lahr, Colleen Fettin (Tim); siblings, Ronald Lahr (Carol), Barbara Schwitters and Cathy Lahr; granddaughter, Jennifer Black (Dan); great grandchildren, Beau, Elle and Benjamin; a host of other family and friends. Memorial service is at 11 a.m., on Wednesday December 16, 2020, at Timothy Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. The family will receive friends during the hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Timothy Lutheran Church or Midlands Living Center.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 12, 2020.