Joseph Lidgett
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Joseph Donald Lidgett age 60 passed away June 19, 2021 one day shy of his 61st birthday. Joe was born, June 20, 1960 in Council Bluffs to the late Donald J."Jim" and Norma J. (Myre) Lidgett and attended Abraham Lincoln High School. Together with his family, Joe started Lidgett Music in 1988. Over the years, Joe was instrumental in teaching, writing, composing, producing and entertaining many in the music world. His life was music. Joe is preceded in death by his father and brother Sean in 2020; granddaughter Ruby. Survivors include his mother Norma J. Lidgett, sons Brian(Tana),both Council Bluffs, Justin (Sarah) Lidgett, currently serving in the US Army, grandsons Noah and Kaleo, Joe's best friend and love of his life Cindi Lidgett, sister Linda (Doug) Primmer all Council Bluffs, sister Becky Jo Gudnason, Prescott, AZ; brothers Dr. James (Diana) Lidgett Askeron, Sweden, Scott Lidgett, Council Bluffs, nieces, nephews and many many friends. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meye-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to Joe's grandchildren Noah and Kaleo.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My thoughts & prayers are with his Mama, Cindy & all of his children & family & friends!!
Kristine Ramey
Family
June 30, 2021
I will always remember just what a kind and gifted soul Joe was. I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to all his family that have been left behind. I will never forget the good times I had with Joe. He invited me several times when his brother was playing. I will miss Joe. Heaven has a special place for Joe.
Brad Davis
Friend
June 24, 2021
I offer my deepest sympathy to Joe´s family and friends. Joe and I played music together many times for many years. One of the first bands I was in was with Joe in 1980. Joe had quick fingers and a quick wit and was always entertaining. Although we weren´t as close in the last several years as we once were, I´ve always had love and respect in my heart for Joe and his family. RIP brother. You will be missed.
Bill Derby
Friend
June 22, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathies to all the Lidgett family, especially Norma, Cindi, Linda, Becky, Scott, Jim, Brian & Justin. Two good men gone too soon. Feels like I´ve lost my own brothers-my best Council Bluffs friends ever.
Steve & Sue Gruber
Friend
June 22, 2021
We were saddened by the news of Joe´s passing. I only got to know Joe in the last year but we had good conversations reminiscing guitar/band stories. He was a treasure to the local music scene. RIP
Dave & Melinda Eames
Friend
June 22, 2021
