Joseph Donald Lidgett age 60 passed away June 19, 2021 one day shy of his 61st birthday. Joe was born, June 20, 1960 in Council Bluffs to the late Donald J."Jim" and Norma J. (Myre) Lidgett and attended Abraham Lincoln High School. Together with his family, Joe started Lidgett Music in 1988. Over the years, Joe was instrumental in teaching, writing, composing, producing and entertaining many in the music world. His life was music. Joe is preceded in death by his father and brother Sean in 2020; granddaughter Ruby. Survivors include his mother Norma J. Lidgett, sons Brian(Tana),both Council Bluffs, Justin (Sarah) Lidgett, currently serving in the US Army, grandsons Noah and Kaleo, Joe's best friend and love of his life Cindi Lidgett, sister Linda (Doug) Primmer all Council Bluffs, sister Becky Jo Gudnason, Prescott, AZ; brothers Dr. James (Diana) Lidgett Askeron, Sweden, Scott Lidgett, Council Bluffs, nieces, nephews and many many friends. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meye-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to Joe's grandchildren Noah and Kaleo.