Joyce Baker
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Joyce S. Baker, age 69, passed away at her residence on September 8, 2021. Joyce was born May 31, 1952, in Omaha, NE., to the late Clinton and Wanda (Smith) McDonald. She was united in marriage to Guy Baker, and have spent the last 49 years together. Joyce loved to craft and tend to her rose garden and loved her family and grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; 3 siblings. She is survived by husband Guy; son John (Michelle) Baker; daughter Heather (Juan) Martinez; son Josh (Kelli) Baker; grandchildren, Jahaila, McKenna, Erika, Christopher, Denny and Sybil; sister Linda Torrez; brothers Danny, Eddie and Randy McDonald. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service Monday 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Mask's are encouraged for the visitation and funeral service.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Guy I am so sorry for your loss. May Joyce be at peace. Thinking of you and your family during this time. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Pietrzak
September 13, 2021
Condolences to the family. Remember Joyce and Guy from church, wonderful person.
David and Linda Siefken
September 10, 2021
Am so sorry for your loss Joyce was a lovely person knew get from First Christian. My prayers are with your family
Karen shaw
September 10, 2021
