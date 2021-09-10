Joyce S. Baker, age 69, passed away at her residence on September 8, 2021. Joyce was born May 31, 1952, in Omaha, NE., to the late Clinton and Wanda (Smith) McDonald. She was united in marriage to Guy Baker, and have spent the last 49 years together. Joyce loved to craft and tend to her rose garden and loved her family and grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; 3 siblings. She is survived by husband Guy; son John (Michelle) Baker; daughter Heather (Juan) Martinez; son Josh (Kelli) Baker; grandchildren, Jahaila, McKenna, Erika, Christopher, Denny and Sybil; sister Linda Torrez; brothers Danny, Eddie and Randy McDonald. Visitation Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service Monday 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Mask's are encouraged for the visitation and funeral service.