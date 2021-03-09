Joyce Ann (Snipes) Donahoo, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 5, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Joyce was born November 9, 1953 in Council Bluffs to the late Donald and Eva (Hedrick) Snipes. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1973. Joyce was married to Dennis Donahoo until his passing in 2002. She worked at the Council Bluffs Federal Building and VODEC. Joyce was a member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church; volunteer at Care & Share; and a long-time participant in the Special Olympics. Joyce loved to travel to Disneyland and Las Vegas and her greatest achievement was singing on stage at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Joyce is survived by her brother, Donnie (Patricia Ferrel) Snipes of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, great nieces and aunts and uncles. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.