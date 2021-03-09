Menu
Joyce Donahoo
Joyce Ann (Snipes) Donahoo, age 67, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 5, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Joyce was born November 9, 1953 in Council Bluffs to the late Donald and Eva (Hedrick) Snipes. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1973. Joyce was married to Dennis Donahoo until his passing in 2002. She worked at the Council Bluffs Federal Building and VODEC. Joyce was a member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church; volunteer at Care & Share; and a long-time participant in the Special Olympics. Joyce loved to travel to Disneyland and Las Vegas and her greatest achievement was singing on stage at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Joyce is survived by her brother, Donnie (Patricia Ferrel) Snipes of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, great nieces and aunts and uncles. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mar
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry to hear Joyce passed away. My prayers are with her family & friends. What a great thing to learn Joyce stood on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Wow! Joyce attended our 40th class reunion. I was glad she attended & had fun that evening. God Bless you Joyce May His Grace comfort those who mourn her passing. Alan Knott, classmate
Alan Knott
March 16, 2021
I'm thankful I was able to tell you I loved you at your meeting the day you fell I'll. Your smile was the most precious it lit up the room. I Ioved watching you tease others and watch over your roommate. You're a gentle soul. Everyone in HeavenI'm sure already loves you and sees your sense of humor. My heart aches to have lost you here but know this, when it's my time I will meet you there. I love you Joyce.
Vickie R.
March 12, 2021
Joyce, I am so sorry you have left us. I´m happy you are in heaven wit your Mom and Dad. Donnie will sure miss his big sister. You were so loved
Lucy Hansen
March 10, 2021
You'll be missed little Angel. RIP
Barbara Jefferis
March 10, 2021
Hello, I am the executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. We are very honored to have been a part of Joyce's life. On behalf of all of us at the Opry, we are terribly sorry for your loss.
dan rogers
March 9, 2021
sorry for your loss
dewayne leafty
March 9, 2021
