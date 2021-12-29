Menu
Joyce Shea
Joyce L. Shea, age 85 of Council Bluffs passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Joyce was born on January 10, 1936 in Council Bluffs to the late George and Grace Florence (Betts) Croson. Joyce was a homemaker, She was of Latter Day Saints faith. Joyce was preceded in death by, granddaughter, Kimberly Toman; stepson, Dennis Toman; 2 sisters; 2 brothers. Joyce is survived by daughters, Jeri Toman; Keily Owens; Step daughter, Cheryl and Bob Sellers all of Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside service on Friday at 10 a.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. Luncheon to follow the committal at Maher Funeral Home.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeri...so sorry about your loss...losing mom is tough!!!
Mary Lemke
December 31, 2021
