Joyce D. Smith
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Joyce D. Smith, age 74, passed away on March 26, 2021. She was born on June 26, 1946 to John and Rosazetta (Kelso) Nicholas in Shenandoah, Iowa. Joyce enjoyed family gatherings, bingo, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, enjoying the lake, reading books, and enjoyed her country music. Her pride and joy was her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jay "Dick" Smith; 6 siblings; grandchild, Gary; and great-grandchildren, Airo and Blaze Angel. Joyce is survived by children, Claudia Frieze, Bruce (Misty) Walker, Patricia Newberry, Nicholas Walker, and Richard J. Smith Jr.; grandchildren: Krystal (Jonathan), Jefferey (Slyenia), Shyanne, Natasha, Brittany (Curtis), Kaci (Jake), Alexander, Daniella, Candice, Micah (Sonya), Mercedes (Dusty), Dakota and Raven; several great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, April 2. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vic, Brenda and Jesse Brown
April 1, 2021
