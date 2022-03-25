Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Judith Anderson
1934 - 2022
Judith Anderson, age 87, passed away at Josie Harper Hospice House March 20, 2022. She was born August 30, 1934 to James and Maxine (Ervin) Shoaf in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Anderson; sisters- in-law, Lorena Jefferies, Donna Gerkin and Helen Harter; brother-in-law, Gary Anderson. Judith is survived by brother, Paul (Barbara) Shoaf; sister-in-law, Janice Gunderson; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, March 28, 2022. A luncheon will follow the service in the Hoy Kilnoski Community Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Josie Harper Hospice House or The Humane Society.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 25, 2022.
