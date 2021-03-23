Menu
Judy Dutson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Judy Lee Dutson, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 21, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Judy was born November 26, 1946 in Omaha to the late Lawrence and Mary Ellen (Bird) Dutson. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965. Judy was a machine operator at Campbell Soup for 24+ years. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Whittlesey. Judy is survived by her daughter, Jody (Chad Osborn) Young of Bellevue, Nebraska; son, Heath (Belinda) Wiley of Council Bluffs; granddaughters, Charis and Jenna Austin, 5 great-grandchildren; boyfriend, Richard Paustian of Council Bluffs; brother, Todd (Connie) Dutson of Carter Lake, Iowa; nieces and nephews. It was Judy's wish to be cremated and no services will be held.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.
