Judy Fithian
1942 - 2021
Judy Renander Fithian, 78, of Macedonia Iowa died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in a hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa after a brief illness. She was born August 26, 1942 in Palo Alto, CA to Forrest and Lauranne Renander. Judy was raised and attended school in Emerson, NE. Following high school, Judy attended business school in Omaha, NE and went on to work for the FBI. While in Washington, D.C., she met and married Robert W. Fithian and they were blessed with two sons, Steven and Timothy. Judy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Macedonia, IA and a member of the Macedonia Historical Museum. Judy was an active member in her church and took great pride and dedicated her time to the food and clothing pantry. Judy also enjoyed reading and especially had a love for all sports with her hands down favorites being the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oakland Athletics. Judy is survived by her sons, Steven and Timothy (Angela), her mother, Louise Renander, sister, Jane Rice (Doug), grandchildren, Micah and Noah and niece, Hilary Rice, along with her very special Aunt Bonnie Pilling and special cousin, Sandra Williams. Services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Macedonia, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be directed to United Methodist Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
Macedonia, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was so sad to hear. God bless you an your family in this time of sorrow. She will be missed. RIP!
DIANE RZEWNICKI
Friend
June 3, 2021
