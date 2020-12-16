Julia Ann Carpenter Handbury Obituary "You are the author" was a phrase heard by many as they passed through Mrs. Handbury's classroom. "Love you more" was what her family heard even more often. Julie Handbury was the author of her life and it was one of impact on all who knew her. Julia (Julie) Ann Handbury, age 84, of Neola, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Even teachers and grandmas were little girls. Julie was born to Fay and Edith Carpenter on July 15, 1936, in Webster City, Iowa. As the youngest of four (Philip, Jean, and Al), she grew up as a self-proclaimed "city girl," finding work at a grocery store and graduating in 1954. She received her teacher's certificate in 1956. Her life changed when she decided to take a teaching position in Neola, Iowa, in 1956. She met Joe Handbury and they wed March 9, 1958, at the Neola Presbyterian Church. Opposites tend to attract and they complimented each other well. Joe liked to give Julie a hard time and Julie was their rock throughout their 37 years together. As a new bride, she had a lot to learn in her transformation from city girl to farmer's wife. To her role of farmer's wife, she soon added the title of "Mom." They welcomed their first daughter, Beth, in 1959, with a second daughter, Carol, joining the family in 1960. Their son, Jay, completed the family in 1966. She always talked about not knowing how to cook, sew, or do anything on the farm when she married; she learned quickly and found a passion that would last the rest of her life as she and Joe worked and raised their children together. In her life-long role as a teacher, she will be remembered by many. Over the course of her teaching career, she taught at Neola School, Tri-Center Community Schools, and Underwood Community Schools. She spent 25 years at Underwood, primarily teaching 7th and 8th grade Language Arts at Underwood Middle School. She had a reputation for high expectations, a compassionate heart, and a loud voice you'd never want to cross. She was a favorite teacher of many students over her 40 year teaching career, even substitute teaching many years for Underwood and Tri-Center after her retirement at age 68. Julie lived a life of service, as a softball coach, the leader of Neola Victorettes 4-H Club and Busy Members 4-H Club, Underwood CSD school board member, Underwood Optimist member and the running of the summer concession stand, Make a Wish Foundation, Connections??, Neola Area Community Center board member and treasurer, Neola Presbyterian Church Session member, as well as attending many events of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She had a lifelong love of reading. She loved to entertain and cook for many; a love that has been instilled in her kids and grandkids. She loved to sew and teacher others to sew, with quilting being a busy hobby in the later years of her life. Julie was inclusive to one and all; she took you for who you are and had high expectations of you becoming an even better version of yourself. She made all of her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) feel special and they were her main focus in her later years. She had an opinion on just about everything and her loud voice could be heard from everywhere. We will miss her kind heart and determined spirit. She was a wonderful woman who has left a legacy of hard work, self-worth, service, and family in her wake. Julie is survived by her children, Beth (Ben) Johnsen, Carol (Frank) Cook, and Jay (Sue) Handbury. She is survived by her eleven grandchildren Jason (Hannah) Cook, Casey (Jay) Ring, Neil (Jessica) Cook, Sam (Danielle) Johnsen, Brett (Allie) Cook, Max (Erin) Johnsen, Julie (Dan Hilario) Johnsen, Charlee (Grant) Potadle, James Handbury, Sydney Handbury, and Jenna Handbury. She is survived by her 21 great-grandchildren: Skyler, Layton, Joanna, Cameron, Keegan, Abe, Austyn, Hank, Jolien, Reese, Bensyn, Kelby, Archie, Marley, Irving, Gil, McCoy, Onalee, Hoxie, Baby Hilario, and Baby Johnsen. She is survived by her brother Al Carpenter, sister-in-law Corinne (Bob) Brown, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Julie is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Handbury. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Edith, brother, Philip, sister Jean and her husband Dick Mensing, and sister-in-law Donna Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ben, mother-in-law Cecil, and sister-in-law Vera and her husband Bob Summit. Julie's visitation and funeral services will be held at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Memorials will be given to the Julie Handbury Scholarship as a tribute to her lifelong love of education.