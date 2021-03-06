On February 11, 2021, Justin Reid Kinney, passed away in Boston, MA at the age of 44. Justin was born on January 27, 1977 in Council Bluffs, IA to Warren and Nancy (Parish) Kinney. After graduating from Underwood High School in 1995, he studied at Grinnell College in Iowa where he also played for the men's basketball program. Justin held the honor of being the team's captain his Senior year, prior to graduating in 1999. Starting a career in computer sciences, Justin moved to a few different locations before arriving in Boston in 2001. He had called it home ever since. Justin loved music, sports, and would fill the silence with a Bruce Springsteen or Grinnell basketball fact or story. His quick wit was impeccable, making others laugh to the point of tears. Justin would do anything for friends, family, and strangers. His laugh was infectious and spirit unmatched; his kind heart will be missed. Justin was preceded in death by his grand parents, Wayne and Doris (Madison) Kinney and Ralph and Phyllis (Geise) Parish. He is survived by his parents, his brother Patrick Kinney, his sister Colleen (Brett) Michael, nephews Ethan and Parish, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. While no funeral service is currently scheduled, a remembrance event will be announced at a future date. Justin often shared his positive experiences at Grinnell College and was passionate about donating to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The family plans to donate funds to each organization in Justin's memory. His family asks that if you are so moved, memorial contributions may be mailed to or dropped off at any Pinnacle Bank Omaha location.