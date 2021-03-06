Menu
Justin Kinney
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Underwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
On February 11, 2021, Justin Reid Kinney, passed away in Boston, MA at the age of 44. Justin was born on January 27, 1977 in Council Bluffs, IA to Warren and Nancy (Parish) Kinney. After graduating from Underwood High School in 1995, he studied at Grinnell College in Iowa where he also played for the men's basketball program. Justin held the honor of being the team's captain his Senior year, prior to graduating in 1999. Starting a career in computer sciences, Justin moved to a few different locations before arriving in Boston in 2001. He had called it home ever since. Justin loved music, sports, and would fill the silence with a Bruce Springsteen or Grinnell basketball fact or story. His quick wit was impeccable, making others laugh to the point of tears. Justin would do anything for friends, family, and strangers. His laugh was infectious and spirit unmatched; his kind heart will be missed. Justin was preceded in death by his grand parents, Wayne and Doris (Madison) Kinney and Ralph and Phyllis (Geise) Parish. He is survived by his parents, his brother Patrick Kinney, his sister Colleen (Brett) Michael, nephews Ethan and Parish, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. While no funeral service is currently scheduled, a remembrance event will be announced at a future date. Justin often shared his positive experiences at Grinnell College and was passionate about donating to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The family plans to donate funds to each organization in Justin's memory. His family asks that if you are so moved, memorial contributions may be mailed to or dropped off at any Pinnacle Bank Omaha location.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Paul Benoit
April 12, 2021
I known and been friends with Justin since 2000 when both of joined Collaborative Consulting in Boston. I was shocked to learn that Justin passed away. Justin was a great friend and always there to help out or to just hang out. I will greatly miss him! My sincere condolences to his parents, brother and sister and all his friends and relatives.
Yuly Gornshteyn
March 22, 2021
I spent 5 days with Justin at my friends bachelor getaway, and a day at the wedding. That was 10 years ago and I still remember good jokes and conversations. It was good to get to know him, and his contribution made a special event memorable a decade later. He will be missed by many I am sure.
David Sire
March 11, 2021
I went to elementary school with Justin and he was a good friend. I moved away going into 6th grade but never forgot him. Prayers to all family and friends.
Kristin Hjelle Salge
Friend
March 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kinney Family and all who will miss Justin on this side of Heaven. Bob and Linda Maxwell
Linda Maxwell
March 6, 2021
