Karen Williams, age 82, passed away at Methodist Hospital March 27, 2022. She was born July 12, 1939, to the late Leonard and Margaret (Galiher) Butterbaugh in Shelby, IA. Karen attended Thomas Jefferson High School and was part of the Senior Class of 1957. Karen retired from Alegent Health in 2011. Karen was very active in the Celebration of Life Choir and was a member of New Horizon Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robbie Moffett Sr.; nephew, Jeff Butterbaugh; and companion C. "Bernie" Rosenberg. Karen is survived by her children, Robert (Rita) Williams, Tamra Moffett, Jeffrey Williams, and Michael (Lori) Williams; siblings, Orpha Butterbaugh, Leonard (Melanie) Butterbaugh, Lila (Chuck) Hansen, John (Karla) Butterbaugh, and Diana (Larry) Mether; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, April 02, 2022. Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, April 2, 2022.