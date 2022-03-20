Menu
Katherine Austria-Brannen
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Katherine Sue Schonberg Austria-Brannen, age 60, of Van Horn, Texas, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away December 27, 2021 in Van Horn. Katherine was born January 24, 1961 in Council Bluffs to the late Richard and Linda (Saggs) Schonberg. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1978. Katherine was a bartender in the food service industry for many years. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Brannen of Van Horn; sons, Richard (Tonya) Palen of Council Bluffs, Matthew (Mindy) Palen of Villisca, Iowa, Carl (Margarita) Austria of Lenox, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; brother, Mark (Kum Ju) Schonberg of Los Angeles, California; other family members. A private family graveside service will be held in Cedar Lawn Cemetery on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by a public visitation with lunch at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St in Council Bluffs. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
