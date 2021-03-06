Katherine E. "Kate" Kelley, age 64, of Council Bluffs, passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 1, 2021. Kate was born July 28, 1956 in Council Bluffs to the late Henry and Ione (Pruitt) Straka. She attended St. Francis Grade School, St. Albert High School and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1974. Kate married Mike Kelley on November 9, 1996. She worked at Frito-Lay, Straka Brothers Meat Shoppe and retired from Walmart. In addition to her parents, Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Kelley in 2015; sister, Gretchen Moscato; brothers, Hank, Mark and John Straka; niece, Elizabeth Hansen; and nephew, Scott Mescher. Survivors include her children, Kristin (Jerry) Weiss, Ryan (Stacey) Kelley; grandchildren, Cheryl Kelley, Zach and Dakota Parks, great-grandchildren, Jace Kelley and Luna Parks; sisters, Mary Drakeford, Ione (Terry) Perkins, Anne (Tom) Mescher, Barbara (Mark) Schartow; brother, Jim (Marcie) Straka; many nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary, Monday 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial Mass, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Catholic Church. Inurnment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to Midlands Humane Society or the Pott. Co. Animal Shelter.