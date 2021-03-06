Menu
Katherine Kelley
Katherine E. "Kate" Kelley, age 64, of Council Bluffs, passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 1, 2021. Kate was born July 28, 1956 in Council Bluffs to the late Henry and Ione (Pruitt) Straka. She attended St. Francis Grade School, St. Albert High School and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1974. Kate married Mike Kelley on November 9, 1996. She worked at Frito-Lay, Straka Brothers Meat Shoppe and retired from Walmart. In addition to her parents, Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Kelley in 2015; sister, Gretchen Moscato; brothers, Hank, Mark and John Straka; niece, Elizabeth Hansen; and nephew, Scott Mescher. Survivors include her children, Kristin (Jerry) Weiss, Ryan (Stacey) Kelley; grandchildren, Cheryl Kelley, Zach and Dakota Parks, great-grandchildren, Jace Kelley and Luna Parks; sisters, Mary Drakeford, Ione (Terry) Perkins, Anne (Tom) Mescher, Barbara (Mark) Schartow; brother, Jim (Marcie) Straka; many nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary, Monday 6 p.m., followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial Mass, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Catholic Church. Inurnment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to Midlands Humane Society or the Pott. Co. Animal Shelter.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
9
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Corpus Christi - Holy Family Church
2231 Avenue B, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and sympathies are with you at this time of your loss.
Karen McPartland
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry my thoughts and prayers goes out to all of the family Kate was great person she was always smiling.
Jennifer Kernes
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with your Mom at Walmart, she was a wonderful person, she wll be missed by many.
Peggy Trbble
March 6, 2021
My dear Kathy, I am more than sad that you are not with us anymore. Until we can be together again. I love you
Barbara Schartow
March 6, 2021
Kate was a great person. She would help anyone including her fur friends. Her laugh and smile will be missed. Our deepest sympathies.
Kody and Janelle Lovercheck
March 6, 2021
