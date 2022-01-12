Kathleen T. "Kathi" Adams Kathleen T. "Kathi" Adams, 71, of Grand Beach, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned and announced at a later date at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo. Memorial donations in Kathi's name may be made to the Michiana Humane Society (michian apets.org
) in Michigan City. Those wishing to sign Kathi's Memory Book online may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com
. Kathi was born April 4, 1950 in Allegheny County, PA to Alex and Julia (Romano) Jankowski. After graduating high school, she earned a Bachelor's Degree from Penn State University. On February 16, 2001, Kathi married Roger Adams at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL. Kathi built a successful career in marketing. She made significant contributions to marketing research for H.J. Heinz, RJR Nabisco and Leaf Confectionary, retiring as Vice President. Kathi was committed to delivering the very best in customer satisfaction. After retirement, Kathi worked as a consultant for several years helping businesses address consumer needs. Kathi was passionate about interior design and decorating. She took great pride in putting all the colors and styles together for several family homes. After visiting Harbor Country several times, she and Roger fell in love with all that the Grand Beach area had to offer: the seasons, the sunsets, the arts and the friendly people who lived there. Following retirement, she and Roger moved from San Antonio, Texas and Kathi designed and decorated their home in Grand Beach. They also enjoyed long weekends at their second home in Lake Forest, IL. Kathi is survived by her husband Roger; her children Allison Adams of Chicago and Michael (Courtney) Adams of Alexandria, VA; her grandson Jonah Adams; two brothers Tony and Gene (Sharon) Jankowski, both of Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law June (Marvin) Feller of Council Bluffs, IA; nephew and niece Michael Feller of Des Moines, IA, Melissa (Darryl) Walden of Council Bluffs; and her canine companions Shaymus and Liam. Kathi was preceded in death by her parents.
