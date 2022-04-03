Menu
Kathleen Heizer
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Kathleen M. Heizer, age 74, of Omaha, passed away March 31, 2022 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Kathleen was born December 29, 1947 in Omaha to the late Kenneth M. and Marjorie E. (Lippert) Kelly. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1964. Kathleen was a special education para-professional with the Millard, Nebraska Public Schools for 15 years retiring on June 30, 2016. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her granddaughters, Hayley Pruett and Eryn Heizer; grandson, Max Heizer. Kathleen is survived by her significant other, Douglas Blubaugh of Omaha; children, Kelly (Curt) Alley, Kim (Donald) Winters, Brad Heizer all of Council Bluffs, Kurt (Cindy) Heizer of Papillion, Kim (David) Miszuk of Omaha; 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Ken (Cindy) Kelly, Bruce (Ann) Kelly all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment, Thursday in Garner Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Autism Speaks.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 3, 2022.
