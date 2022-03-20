Menu
Kathleen Walter
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 2 2022
Santa Barbara Cemetery
Kathleen Ann Walter, 76, originally of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away on March 9, 2022 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. Kathy was born in Council Bluffs, on December 17, 1945, daughter of the late Robert and Gennella Chambers. She is survived by her loving husband, James, her son, Jeff (Bethany) her daughter, Julie (Michael); her 9 grandchildren and her brother, Jack Chambers. Kathy graduated from Abraham Lincoln HS in 1964 and lived much of her life in Council Bluffs. She worked at Security National Bank of Omaha for over 25 years where she enjoyed helping her clients and maintaining friendships with coworkers. In Kathy's free time she loved gardening, baking and playing cards. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Jim, family and friends. She and Jim recently relocated to southern California where she enjoyed the year round warm weather and watching the dolphins play in the ocean. A private service will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on April 2. Any memorials may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara; CFSB.org
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I honestly don´t know where to start. Kathy welcomed me with open arms and so much love. She was a loving and strong mother and so supportive of everyone that she knew. I am a better person for having her in my life. My condolences for the family. My heart and prayers go out you. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Chris
March 20, 2022
Julie and Jeff, im so so sorry to hear about your mom. Sending prayers and comfort your way..
Sarah chambers
Family
March 20, 2022
