Kathryn N. "Kathy" Palmquist, age 88, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Council Bluffs, has gone home to her heavenly Father on April 12, 2022, just one month after her beloved husband, Bob. They were a true example of a couple who prioritized their love for each other, as well as their love for God and all his blessings. She will be remembered as an outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, friend and follower of God. Kathy was born February 14, 1934 in Red Oak, Iowa to the late Harold and Olinda "Peg" (Nazarenus) Austin. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1951. Kathy married Robert L. Palmquist on August 30, 1953 in Red Oak. They were blessed with three sons, Jon, Ron, and Dan. Kathy was the ultimate partner with Bob, raising their family throughout the Midwest (Council Bluffs, Minneapolis, Ankeny and Glenwood). At each stop they both made life-long friendships and became the center of all social events with their hospitality and warmth. She later enjoyed a wonderful retirement in Mesa, AZ with her beloved husband of 69 years, Bob. Bob and Kathy continue to be inseparable and a shining example of true love and faith in God. In addition to her parents and husband, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Norma Jean Austin. Kathy is survived by her sons, Jon (Cheryl) of Wymore, Nebraska, Ron (Joan) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dan (Jolene) of Elkhorn, Nebraska; 8 grandchildren, Joel, Jennifer (Jordan) Kroger, Christopher (Amanda Grovijohn, fiancé), Andy (Esmer-alda), Mark, Ryan (Terra), Alex (Katie), Ashley (Peter) Maloley, 20 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A lunch will immediately follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Tabitha Hospice Fund in Lincoln, Nebraska.