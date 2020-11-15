Kay Aileen Doty Shipley, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Kay was born on May 13, 1951 at Jennie to Catherine (Wager) and Alfred Doty. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Council Bluffs, in 1969. Kay worked for St. Joseph Hospital in the print shop and recently retired from the print shop at Boys Town. She was proud of her work organizing the documentation for 7 Father Flanagan's canonization into sainthood. Kay's passion was genealogy, and she loved meeting new cousins and extended relatives. She also was a proud member of the Ox Bo Trail Company, and enjoyed attending the reenactments. Kay adored her grandchildren and attended as many activities as she could. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Lavonne Jensen, Ron, and Terry Doty. She is survived by her children, Jay (Karla) Doty, and Rachel (Joe) Figueroa; grandchildren, Cole, Brendan, and Lauren Doty, and Matthew Figueroa; great-granddaughter, Rosa Figueroa; sister, Norma Scislowicz; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a private memorial will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date, hopefully in the spring of 2021.