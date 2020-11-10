Keith C. Nelson, age 42, passed away November 7, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Keith was born April 23, 1978 in Council Bluffs and graduated from Tri Center High School in 1996. He attended Iowa Central and Northwest Missouri State. Keith worked for Quality Brands of Omaha, and was an avid Kansas City Royals and Iowa Hawkeye fan. Keith loved spending time and fishing with his son Ethan. Keith is preceded in death by daughters Ashlee and Kaitlyn; dad Mark Welbourne. Survivors include son Ethan Mark Nelson and Ethan's mother Jessica; mother Sue Welbourne; father Charles (Margo) Nelson; brother Kevin (Dea) Nelson; sister Kari (Kyle) Kunze; brother Kyle Welbourne; sister Danielle (JJ) Petersen; grandparents Jim and Bev Nelson; nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Visitation Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Friday 10:30 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Live Stream of funeral service can be watched on funeral home website on Keith's obituary page. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment Neola Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.