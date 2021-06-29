Kenneth Vaughn Gwennap, Sr., age 95 years. Kenneth was born December 22, 1925, in Victor, Colorado to the late Floyd and Mary Lewis Gwennap. He passed away peacefully June 26, 2021, at his home in Council Bluffs. Kenneth was World War II Veteran, United States Navy enlisted July 9, 1943, and honorably discharged, March 9, 1946. After the war, He worked as a ranch hand in Nevada. He came to Omaha in 1951 to help his sister Fern recover from surgery. During the flood of 1952, Ken filled sandbags to protect the levee. Ken met Wanda while working at the Hinky Dinky Warehouse. He was a forklift operator and she worked as a potato packer. They were married July 2, 1954, and had four children, Kenneth Jr., Beverly, Shari and Mark. Ken retired as foreman from the Hinky Dinky Warehouse after 30 years of service. Ken continued to work after his retirement at the Mall of the Bluffs and part-time at Royal Fork in maintenance. Kenneth and Wanda vacationed at Lake Poinsett near Arlington, South Dakota, where he enjoyed catching catfish, northern pike, and carp. Ken grew up on a farm, so he enjoyed growing vegetables, sweet corn, tomatoes, green beans and peppers. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings, Fern Boetel, Mildred Murphy, James Gwennap, John Gwennap, Dale Gwennap; son-in-law, Ken Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Wanda; children, Kenny (Vicky) Gwennap, Jr., Bev Johnson, Shari Gwennap and Mark Gwennap; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Cash. Kenny Lee (Melissa) Gwennap, Mathew (Jessica) Johnson, Cammie Johnson, Alicia Kauffman, Dawn (Chris) Bolton, Marc (Tricia) Gwennap; 16 great grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other loving family and friends. Services Tuesday 2 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment at the Garner Township Cemetery. Visitation with family Monday 5 to 7 p.m., at the Chapel. []