Kenneth Koehler
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Kenneth John Koehler of Council Bluffs, formerly of Treynor, went home to be with Jesus in Heaven on September 3, 2021, following a stroke. He was born in Falls City, NE. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by sister, Betty Rose McChesney. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley of Council Bluffs; son, Duane; daughters, Diane Rath, Annette "Nettie" Koehler; and Sheila (Tom) Lewis; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a niece; a great-nephew; several cousins and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 1, 2021 at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor with visitation at 12 p.m. and the service at 1 p.m. Inurnment at a later date, as he donated his body to medical science. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome to Zion Church Reserve Fund, Treynor Fire and Rescue, Treynor Community Foundation with "Vision Treynor" on the check memo, Treynor Optimists for new flags, St. Croix Hospice in Council Bluffs, or a charity of one's choice.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Zion Congregational Church
103 East Main Street, Treynor
Oct
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Zion Congregational Church
103 East Main Street, Treynor
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest Sympathy for the loss of Ken, may God give you Comfort and Peace during this very difficult time, Jeana Wilhite
Jeana Wilhite
September 30, 2021
Shirley and family... I send my sincere sympathy with prayers for comfort in your grief!
Leslie Speck
Other
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers for you Shirley after 65 years together. Ken probably knew all the words to our Community Choir songs as he was always there.
Jan Elliott
September 19, 2021
