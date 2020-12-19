Kenneth Busse, age 72, passed away December 17, 2020. He was born November 2, 1948, to Kurt and Marjorie (Atkinson) Busse. He was preceded in death by father, Kurt Busse; mother, Marjorie Busse; sister, Marge Davis. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Wanda Busse; daughters, Heather Busse, and Hannah (Robert) Simmons; 2 grandchildren, Aiden and Gabriella; 2 nieces, 1 nephew; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, December 21, 2020. The family will direct memorials.