Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kennth Busse
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Kenneth Busse, age 72, passed away December 17, 2020. He was born November 2, 1948, to Kurt and Marjorie (Atkinson) Busse. He was preceded in death by father, Kurt Busse; mother, Marjorie Busse; sister, Marge Davis. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Wanda Busse; daughters, Heather Busse, and Hannah (Robert) Simmons; 2 grandchildren, Aiden and Gabriella; 2 nieces, 1 nephew; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, December 21, 2020. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.